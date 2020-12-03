3 new COVID deaths reported in Anderson

Jim Harris

Three more deaths were reported Monday in Anderson County due to COVID-19 or complications associated with the virus. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 51 since the start of the pandemic. The state also reported that Anderson County has now topped the 5000 mark for total cases, at 5045 (as of Monday’s update), and that there are currently 1135 active cases of COVID-19 here.

In Roane County, one new death was reported Monday, bringing their death toll to 45, with 808 cases currently described as “active.” In Campbell County, there were 418 active cases as of Monday’s update, and in Morgan County there were 344. No new deaths were reported in Campbell or Morgan counties on Monday.

The state releases statewide and county-level information each day and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

