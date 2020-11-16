Yager cancels annual chili supper, auction

On Friday, a disappointed State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) released a statement providing an update on this year’s chili supper, writing: “I regret to announce that our annual chili supper and silent auction will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “For 27 years I have hosted this community event, but now we must prioritize public health.  I deeply appreciate the huge effort from the many volunteers and the generosity of silent auction donors. Together we put on a quality, family event and raised needed funds for local nonprofits.  Many thanks to the public from throughout the district who have consistently supported the event.”

