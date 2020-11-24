Winter Farmers’ Market returns to Oak Ridge Dec. 5

The Winter Farmers’ Market in Oak Ridge will return on Saturday, December 5th with two ways to shop.

You can stop by the Farmers’ Market, located in the gymnasium at St. Mary’s School in Oak Ridge (323 Vermont Ave.), from 9 am to 12 noon, bring a mask, and shop in person, or you can visit www.growoakridge.org, shop and pay online and then pick up your items at the market between 10 am and noon.

Once called the Power of Produce, or POP, Club, kids can now take part in the Nourish Kids’ Club. It is free to all children ages 2 through 12 and lets the child take home a veggie sample, a fun activity, and provides them with $5 in Produce Bucks to spend at the market.

The Winter Farmers’ Market in Oak Ridge will be open December 5th through March 7th, only taking off December 26th, the day after Christmas.