Our Heavenly Father brought Winfred Webb Woods into this world, and on October 30, 2020. Our Heavenly Father, in His perfect Sovereignty, brought Winfred to his eternal reward.

Winfred was born in Milan, Tennessee to his parents, the late Raymond & Frances Webb Woods on July 31, 1941.

In his grammar school years his family moved to Clinton, Tennessee.

Growing up in Clinton, Winfred met and married the love of his life Shirley Jean. Winfred and Jean were married 59 precious years.

Their marriage was a sweet, loving Godly union and a wonderful example for their children and grandchildren.

Winfred, a born-again believer in Jesus Christ, was baptized alongside his wife, Jean. He was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church for 49 years where he taught children, youth & adult Sunday School and served as a deacon.

Winfred dearly loved his family. He enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities.

He coached many years with Clinton Girls Softball League. The Woods family has innumerable special memories.

Winfred was a retired electrician having worked at X-10, and K25 for 37 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Donnie F. Woods. Winfred is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Jean Woods.

Children: Janice and Dennis Miller, Theresa and Chuck Utley, and Shane and Tina Woods.

Grandchildren: Jared and Bethany Miller, Jordan Miller, Clayton Utley, Jackson Utley, and Isabella Woods.

Great Grandchildren: Luca Miller, Brooke Cooper, and Landon Cooper.

Sister: Judy Woods Rhyne, of Apopka, FL; Brother: Tim Woods; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

The family welcomes you to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Gardens at 11:00am with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory to: Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Drive, Clinton, TN 37716.

Please pray for our family as we grieve and will miss a great man, husband, father, and grandfather.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.