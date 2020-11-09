Virginia (Jenney) Bradshaw Wampler, age 64 of Harriman

Virginia (Jenney) Bradshaw Wampler, age 64 of Harriman went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.  She was a hero, our best friend and mother.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Adkins Griffin; grandparents, Sarah and Kennreth Adkins; grandchildren, McKayla & McCarsey Wampler.

Survived by; children, Tiffany Hicks & husband, Mark of Oak Ridge, Holly Wampler & Daniel McLean of Harriman; James “Jay” Wampler, Jr. of Harriman; grandchildren, Brittany Daugherty, Lindsey Daugherty, Jayden Smithwick, Jasmine Smithwick; husband of 35 years, James Wampler of Harriman; sisters, Rebecca “Becky” Tapp & husband Jerry of Harriman, Jackie Jarrett & husband, Elmer of Johnson City; brother, James Bradshaw of Harriman; special nieces, Tracy Lawless & husband, Joe, Erin Jarrett, Sarah Jarrett, and Casey Franklin; special friend, Kenny Roberts.

Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Masonic Lodge in Harriman.  Everyone is asked to wear green in honor of Jenney’s memory.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements. 

