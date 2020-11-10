Veterans to be thanked with food

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank announced Monday that, even though there will be no Veterans Day parade in Clinton this year and no monthly Veterans Breakfasts scheduled until January due to the pandemic, there will be a local event to honor area veterans on Thursday morning.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 18-12, is partnering with Second Harvest of East Tennessee and will be thanking veterans by distributing food boxes between 10 am 12 noon this Thursday, November 12th, at the Anderson County Fairgrounds in Clinton’s Jaycee Park.

This will be a drive-thru food giveaway, so veterans willnot have to get out of their vehicle.

Veterans and active duty personnel are encouraged to stop by during this event to receive a boxed food distribution as a “Thank You” for their service to our country, according to an announcement from the CVMA.

There is no residency or income requirement needed for this event. You will need to bring some form of military ID, like a VA card, DD214, etc. If you know of a disabled Veteran who is unable to make it to the event in person, you can bring their ID and collect food on their behalf. Widows and widowers are welcome as well.

Mayor Frank says she and her husband will also be on-site giving veterans free coffee and biscuits.

If you would like to volunteer at this event please contact Tara Adkins at [email protected] or call 865-964-7773.

CVMA 18-12 is a 501(c) 3 organization based in the Morristown area. We are an Association of Combat Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces that ride motorcycles as a hobby and support Veteran Charity Organizations primarily serving the East Tennessee area.