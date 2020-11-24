UT’s Barnes, others test positive, season-opening games cancelled

The UT men’s basketball program on Monday paused all team activities after several people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19, including Head Coach Rick Barnes, who is now in isolation.

After consulting with the Knox County Health Department, UT announced that it’s games against Charlotte and VCU, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, respectively, have been canceled.

The multiple positive tests among Tier 1 personnel, defined as coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff, were detected during routine urveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines.