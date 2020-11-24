UT/Vandy game postponed

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that because this weekend’s Arkansas vs. Missouri football game has been postponed, the Tennessee Vols’ game at Vanderbilt set for Saturday has also been postponed.

The Arkansas/Missouri game has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program.

Instead, Vanderbilt will now play Missouri in Columbia Saturday at noon, which is actually making up a game between the two schools that had been scheduled for October 17th.

The SEC says the UT/Vandy was postponed to help facilitate the rescheduling of the Vandy/Mizzou game. The conference said Monday that this rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all 10 of their scheduled games in this unpredictable 2020 season.

The Vols will look to snap their five-game losing streak on December 5th at home against the Florida Gators.