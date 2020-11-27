Unemployment up in 93 of 95 counties for October

Every Tennessee county experienced changes in their unemployment rates during October, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
Unemployment in 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties increased in October, while only Davidson and Sevier counties saw their rates decrease during the month.
During October, two counties in the state had unemployment rates below 5%, while 90 counties had rates of 5% or greater, and three counties recorded rates of 10% or higher.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment in October with a rate of 4.6%, which is up 0.8 of a percentage point from its revised September rate of 3.8%
Shelby County recorded October’s highest jobless rate in Tennessee. At 11%, the county’s unemployment increased by 0.7 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month’s revised rate of 10.3%.

Unemployment rose in Anderson County by 1.4% between September and October, increasing from 5.2 to 6.6% over that time.

In Campbell County, the rate rose by 2.5%, climbing from 5.3% in September to 7.8% a month ago.

Knox County recorded our area’s lowest rate at 5.7% in October, but that marks a 1.0% increase from September’s 4.7%.

Morgan County, like Campbell, saw an increase of 2.5 percentage points, going from 5.0 to 7.5% last month.

Roane County saw its unemployment rate climb by 1.9% from September’s 4.9% to last month’s 6.8%.

TDLWD has produced a report with a complete analysis of Tennessee’s October 2020 county unemployment data. You can find information for each county and statistical area here
Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate increased during October. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted, statewide unemployment rate for October 2020 is 7.4%, an increase of 0.9 of a percentage point from September’s revised rate of 6.5%. 
Nationally, unemployment decreased from September’s revised rate of 7.9% to 6.9% in October. The U.S. rate is 3.3 percentage points higher than it was in October 2019.

