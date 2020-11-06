TSSAA releases realignment proposal

The TSSAA has released its proposed reclassifications for high school football teams for the years 2021-2023. The TSSAA’s Board of Control will vote on the proposal on November 12th.

Classifications are determined by student population and Clinton will remain in 5A as the smallest school in that group, while Anderson County is now the largest 4A school in Tennessee. Oak Ridge is now the largest of the 5A schools in Tennessee.

Clinton and Oak Ridge will remain Region foes under the proposed classification and will stay in Region 3. The Dragons and Wildcats will be joined in that Region by familiar foes Karns, Powell and Campbell County, as well as by Lenoir City.

Anderson County will find itself in Region 2-4A, and will lose all of the Chattanooga area schools they have competed with over the last few years. Those foes, none of whom actually defeated the Mavericks, will be replaced by Carter, Fulton, Gibbs and South-Doyle, all of which move down a class from 5A, and by Scott.

You can see the proposed realignment for area teams on our website.

1A, Region 2…Coalfield High School; Greenback High School; Harriman High School; Jellico High School; Midway High School; Oakdale High School; Oliver Springs High School; Sunbright High School.

2A, Region 2…Alvin C. York Institute; Monterey High School; Oneida High School; Rockwood High School; Wartburg Central High School.

3A, Region 2…Alcoa High School; Austin-East High School; Gatlinburg-Pittman High School; Kingston High School; Northview Academy; Pigeon Forge High School; Union Co. High School.

4A, Region 2…Anderson Co. High School; Carter High School; Fulton High School; Gibbs High School; Scott High School; South-Doyle High School.

5A, Region 2…Cocke Co. High School; Heritage High School; Knoxville Central High School; Knoxville Halls High School; Sevier Co. High School; West High School.

Region 3…Campbell Co. High School; Clinton High School; Karns High School; Lenoir City High School; Oak Ridge High School; Powell High School.

6A, Region 2…Bearden High School; Bradley Central High School; Cleveland High School; Farragut High School; Hardin Valley Academy; Maryville High School; William Blount High School.