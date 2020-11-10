TSSAA BoC to meet Thursday, vote on classification; Volleyball realignment unveiled

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet on Thursday, November 12, at Siegel High School at 9 am CST. (10 am EST)

At their most recent meeting in August, the Board voted on the number of classes in each sport in Division I and Division II for the next two-year cycle.

The biggest change seen in the structure of classification was the Board voting to go from three classes to four in Division I in the sports of basketball, baseball, and softball. The Board voted to continue to bring eight teams to the state tournament in each of the three sports. Districts and regions for the 2021-2023 classification cycle were set on November 5. The Board will hear appeals from schools wishing to make a change to their placement.

Among other items, the Board will also review the financial reports for 2020 fall sports, bid packet information for football, golf, girls’ soccer, and Spring Fling, as well as membership requests from two schools.

The meeting will be held in the Lecture Hall at Siegel High School with all physical distancing requirements being enforced. No one will be allowed to enter the facility without wearing a mask. Maintaining the minimum 6-foot distance and wearing a mask at all times will be mandatory. There will be limited seating, but best efforts will be made to accommodate those individuals in attendance.

Below are the proposed changes to the volleyball classifications and District assignments.

Girls’ Volleyball

Class A, Region 1, District 2:

Cosby High School (Cosby, TN)

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School (Gatlinburg, TN)

Jellico High School (Jellico, TN)

Tennessee School for the Deaf (Knoxville, TN)

Region 2, District 3:

Clarkrange High School (Clarkrange, TN)

Coalfield High School (Coalfield, TN)

Harriman High School (Harriman, TN)

Monterey High School (Monterey, TN)

Oakdale High School (Oakdale, TN)

Oliver Springs High School (Oliver Springs, TN)

Wartburg Central High School (Wartburg, TN)

Class AA, Region 2, District 3:

Anderson Co. High School (Clinton, TN)

Austin-East High School (Knoxville, TN)

Fulton High School (Knoxville, TN)

Gibbs High School (Corryton, TN)

Union Co. High School (Maynardville, TN)

Region 3, District 5:

Alcoa High School (Alcoa, TN)

Kingston High School (Kingston, TN)

Loudon High School (Loudon, TN)

McMinn Central High School (Englewood, TN)

Sequoyah High School – Madisonville (Madisonville, TN)

AAA, Region 2, District 3:

Campbell Co. High School (Jacksboro, TN)

Clinton High School (Clinton, TN)

Karns High School (Knoxville, TN)

Knoxville Central High School (Knoxville, TN)

Knoxville Halls High School (Knoxville, TN)

Oak Ridge High School (Oak Ridge, TN)

Powell High School (Powell, TN)

West High School (Knoxville, TN)