TN Promise deadline extended

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (THEC/TSAC) today announced that the deadline to apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship will be extended from November 2, 2020 to December 1, 2020.

Tennessee Promise is a scholarship and mentoring program focused on increasing the number of students who attend college in Tennessee. It provides aid to students to cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell grant, the HOPE scholarship, or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award. Students may use the scholarship at any of the state’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program.

“In a time of tremendous disruption for many of our students, we want to be cognizant of the barriers students are facing and be flexible where we can,” said Executive Director Mike Krause. “Extending this deadline will ensure students who wish to attend a community or technical college tuition-free have the fullest possible opportunity to do so. We do not want the pandemic to deter students from applying.”

On March 19, 2020, Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 15 declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19. The state of emergency has been extended several times and is currently active.

THEC/TSAC will continue to work closely with higher education institutions and the state’s high schools to evaluate further modifications to program requirements and ensure that all students are notified of these changes.

Students may contact the TSAC Call Center at (800) 342-1663 with any questions and check www.tn.gov/tnpromise for the latest information.