THP: Man killed in Monday crash in Campbell

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

A crash late Monday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Campbell County killed an Ohio man, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The accident happened shortly after 5 pm on I-75 South near mile marker 150, about ten miles south of Jellico. The THP says that 66-year-old Don Huffman of Ohio had been traveling south in a Chevy pick-up when he struck the rear of a tractor trailer. That collision sent his pickup into the left lane, where it was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford F250 pickup being driven by his sister, 68-year-old Dawn Huffman of South Carolina, as the siblings were travelling together.

Don Huffman died from his injuries, while no other injuries were reported, including to his sister, her passengers, or the driver of the tractor trailer. Everyone involved in this tragic accident was wearing seat belts, according to the THP.

