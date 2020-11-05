Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists announced

(Submitted) The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 19th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 14th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Kyler Parker, Moore County
Kolbi Stewart, Huntland
Jared Stone, South Pittsburg
Kaden White, Moore County
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Blake Carroll, Lewis County
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Will Meadows, Meigs County
Kolby Morgan, Oneida
Luke Myers, South Greene
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Anthony Brown, Milan
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Isaiah Cox, Alcoa
Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Axel Aldino, DeKalb County
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central
Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Destin Wade, Summit
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Raymond Banner, LaVergne
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood
Jaxson Campbell, Independence
Jalen Hunt, McMinn County
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jon Lewis, DCA
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy
Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb
Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy
James Dunn, CAK
Langston Patterson, CPA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Michael Dallas, Briarcrest
B.J. Harris, McCallie
Dallan Hayden, CBHS
Elijah Howard, Baylor
D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
Trey Turk, Oakland
Connor Wood, Lexington