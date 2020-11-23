TBI: Clinton man shot by Knox deputies

A Clinton man was shot by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday morning, according to the TBI. The state agency was called into investigate the shooting at the request of Knox County DA Charme Allen.

According to authorities, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to several calls that started coming into 911 dispatchers at around 9 am about a man driving a dark gray pickup truck, and firing shots at cars and homes.

The Sheriff’s Department says a resident of a home on Norman Lane in Powell called 911 shortly after 9:15 am and told dispatchers that a man driving the same truck described in previous calls was inside his his home, yelling at him.

When deputies arrived on the scene just a few minutes later, they encountered the suspect, later identified by the TBI as 28-year-old Skyler Charles Anthony Petrancosta of Clinton, in the road near the house. Deputies said the suspect had a gun in his hand and refused to drop it, according to a TBI press release, which also stated that one officer shot Petrancosta after telling him to drop the gun multiple times. The wounded man was taken to UT Medical Center, where at last check he remained hospitalized.

(TBI news release) The individual involved in this incident has been identified as Skyler Charles Anthony Petrancosta (DOB 2/22/92), of Clinton. He remains hospitalized.

At the request of 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning in Powell.

Preliminary information indicates that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly made contact with a male subject, who was armed with a gun in the roadway near the residence. According to reports from the scene, deputies gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he ignored. The situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, one of the deputies fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration.