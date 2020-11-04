Take 2: After delay, Market Street Bridge repair project underway

The first phase of the Market Street Bridge repair project on Seivers Boulevard is finally underway.
Originally scheduled to start this past spring, problems with the design put the project on hold for several months while new plans were drawn up and then approved by the state.

The TDOT contractor will have only two lanes of traffic moving across the bridge, with each direction using a single 12-foot wide lane. All traffic is running on the westbound side, with all construction work taking place in the eastbound lanes.
The scheduled completion date for the project is now July 31, 2021.

