Strutner officially retires; Price to helm ASAP

(Submitted) ASAP of Anderson’s longtime Executive Director, Stephanie Armbrister Strutner, is retiring after a decade of service in the Anderson County community. ASAP’s mission is to prevent substance misuse among youth and adults in Anderson County. With Stephanie’s leadership and direction over the past ten years, Anderson County has made significant strides towards a more drug-free community.

During her tenure, ASAP of Anderson has been able to report the following outcomes as a result of a community-wide, comprehensive effort:

53.5% reduction in youth substance use in 10 years

38% reduction in drug overdose deaths from 2017-2018

44 deaths averted from Narcan in 2019 alone

$17.73 is the identified savings in public burden spending for every dollar spent on prevention

On November 18th, the ASAP Board of Directors and staff hosted a farewell event to celebrate Stephanie’s tenure at the organization. Community members were invited to drive through the parking lot of Anderson County High School to say goodbye. During the event, the creation of the Stephanie Armbrister Strutner Leadership Fund was announced to the public. Established in her honor, the fund supports the development of leaders in Anderson County through scholarships awarded to individuals seeking to enhance their leadership potential. Through her work as Executive Director of ASAP, Stephanie made a significant impact on not only the landscape of substance misuse prevention in Anderson, but also served as a model for those aspiring to lead others. Her legacy will live on through the leaders benefiting from her fund, and through the fund’s investment in the future of the local community.

The fund was started through a generous donation from TNBANK, as well as individual donations from board members, staff, and community supporters. To learn more about the Stephanie Armbrister Strutner Leadership Fund, visit: https://www.asapofanderson.org/strutner-leadership-fund/.

Stephanie will be succeeded by Alicia Price, the current Prevention Coordinator at ASAP of Anderson employee, who will assume the role at the end of November.

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about the organization’s mission, or make a donation, visit www.asapofanderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.