State warns of nationwide unemployment scam

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) warns unemployment claimants about an email scam that continues to make its way across the country.

The historic increase in unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to targeted fraudulent activity in many states across the nation.

The email circulating from coast to coast pinpoints individual claimants, trying to convince them there is an issue with their claim.

The email utilizes a seemingly authentic, but generic email address and has the subject line “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Notification” It warns claimants online access to their account has been restricted because of suspicious activity. It then prompts the claimant to click a link to submit personal information to remedy the issue.

TDLWD has not received notification of any claimants in the state receiving this fraudulent email.

An example of a fraudulent email sent to unemployment claimants across the nation (Image courtesy of TDLWD)

A legitimate email from TDLWD will have the Department’s name on it and it will state it is an email from Jobs4TN. If TDLWD requests documentation, claimants will submit those documents through a portal branded with Jobs4TN.

If a claimant receives an email from a generic unemployment address, they should not respond and delete it immediately.