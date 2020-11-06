State warns of nationwide unemployment scam

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) warns unemployment claimants about an email scam that continues to make its way across the country.
The historic increase in unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to targeted fraudulent activity in many states across the nation.
The email circulating from coast to coast pinpoints individual claimants, trying to convince them there is an issue with their claim.
The email utilizes a seemingly authentic, but generic email address and has the subject line “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Notification” It warns claimants online access to their account has been restricted because of suspicious activity. It then prompts the claimant to click a link to submit personal information to remedy the issue.
TDLWD has not received notification of any claimants in the state receiving this fraudulent email.

An example of a fraudulent email sent to unemployment claimants across the nation (Image courtesy of TDLWD)

A legitimate email from TDLWD will have the Department’s name on it and it will state it is an email from Jobs4TN. If TDLWD requests documentation, claimants will submit those documents through a portal branded with Jobs4TN.
If a claimant receives an email from a generic unemployment address, they should not respond and delete it immediately.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell Commission to fill vacancy November 16

When it meets on November 16th, the Campbell County Commission will fill the vacancy on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.