State releases unemployment info

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest information on unemployment claims across the state earlier this morning.

The new figures do represent a slight increase in first-time unemployment filings over last week’s total, but are still well below the peak numbers recorded in the spring, in the early days of the “Stay at Home” orders that resulted in an economic shutdown. For the week ending November 7th, 7221 people filed first-time unemployment claims, up from the previous week’s 6992. Since the pandemic began, 913,581 Tennesseeans have filed for unemployment, but in another bit of good news, the number of people who are receiving continuing benefits has dipped to 58,298.

In Anderson County, 63 people filed for unemployment last week, while another 538 continuing claims were paid. 39 Campbell Countians applied for benefits a week ago, and 219 continuing claims were paid by the state. Morgan County saw only 12 first-time applicants last week, and only 82 continuing claims. 65 people in Roane County applied for benefits during the first week of November, with 402 continuing claims.

Follow this link to the TDLWD website for a complete look at the county-by-county data.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
New Claims Since March 15913,581 
Source: TDLWD

