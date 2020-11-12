State releases unemployment info

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest information on unemployment claims across the state earlier this morning.
The new figures do represent a slight increase in first-time unemployment filings over last week’s total, but are still well below the peak numbers recorded in the spring, in the early days of the “Stay at Home” orders that resulted in an economic shutdown. For the week ending November 7th, 7221 people filed first-time unemployment claims, up from the previous week’s 6992. Since the pandemic began, 913,581 Tennesseeans have filed for unemployment, but in another bit of good news, the number of people who are receiving continuing benefits has dipped to 58,298.
In Anderson County, 63 people filed for unemployment last week, while another 538 continuing claims were paid. 39 Campbell Countians applied for benefits a week ago, and 219 continuing claims were paid by the state. Morgan County saw only 12 first-time applicants last week, and only 82 continuing claims. 65 people in Roane County applied for benefits during the first week of November, with 402 continuing claims.
Follow this link to the TDLWD website for a complete look at the county-by-county data.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|New Claims Since March 15
|913,581