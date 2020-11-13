State announces recipients of 2Gen grants

(TDHS press release) The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is announcing a list of 23 organizations and educational entities that have been awarded grants through its nationally recognized Two Generation (2Gen) approach. These grants will put close to $50 million into innovative programs that move children and their parents towards educational success and economic security.

Each grant is funded through federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program dollars and approved through a collaboration with the Tennessee General Assembly.

These awards cover needs in all of Tennessee’s three grand divisions, with services being delivered to 49 counties. Examples of the services provided include programs for preventative health services in Shelby County, workforce development and wrap around support for non-custodial parents in northeast Tennessee, along with re-entry services for parents in Davidson county that are leaving incarceration.

“These grants are going to a diverse group of new partners who are joining our commitment to create strong families,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “By meeting the needs of parents and children together through an innovative Two-Generation approach, we are able to break generational cycles of poverty and build a thriving Tennessee.”

The list of grantees includes:

• Catholic Charities of Tennessee, Inc.

• Chattanooga Hamilton County Hospital Authority (Erlanger)

• Family and Children’s Service

• Healing Word Counseling Center

• Hope House Day Care Center

• Impact Management Solutions (Martin Housing Authority)

• Neighborhood Christian Centers

• Persevere

• United Neighborhood health Services

• United Way of Greater Chattanooga

• Urban Strategies

• East Tennessee State University

• Project Return

• A Step Ahead Foundation Chattanooga

• A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee

• Mountain State Health Alliance (Ballad Health)

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga

• Council for Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services

• Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

• Greater Kingsport YMCA

• Helen Ross McNabb Center

• YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee

TDHS launched the 2Gen grant program in 2014 as part of its Two-Generation approach to addressing the needs of parents and children at the same time. The department has since awarded grants to fund programs with more than 60 organizations and educational entities like Agape, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, and the Nurse Family Partnership with East Tennessee State University.

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.