State Agriculture Department unveils new data dashboard

(TDA press release) The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the launch of a new online, interactive source for agriculture and forestry information for every county in Tennessee. The live dashboards enable people to access real-time data for a range of information in one easy-to-access place.

“Delivering useful, transparent data to the public, to agriculture industry leaders, and to state and local lawmakers is a priority,” Commissioner Hatcher added. “This new tool makes that even easier. You can see at a glance how the department impacts the lives of Tennesseans and what’s happening in agriculture and forestry where you live.”

In addition to the real-time data, each interactive dashboard showcases information specific to each division of TDA. The dashboards track historical data and trends for economic impact and program reach. One significant feature of the data is the ability to search by multiple demographics. For example, the Business Development Division data is searchable by county economic status, grand division, development district, or county.

“We want to share the most requested data and key metrics from a statewide overview all the way down to the county level,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Using interactive maps and icons, the information is easy to access, accurate, and up-to-date.”

Visitors to the TDA website will value how quickly they can access what they’re looking for. There’s no waiting to obtain information on the new interactive data pages. A time stamp appears at the bottom to indicate the most recent update.

Interactive data dashboards

