Sign-ups for online learning in Campbell begin Nov. 16

Monday, school leaders in Campbell County issued a reminder that beginning on Monday, November 16th, parents can choose to move their child in to or out of distance learning. To fill out the form, it will require the student to log into Microsoft. If they don’t know how to do that, please have the child inquire at school sometime this week. Please send a note with a younger child or have an older child ask their teacher.
All students have a Microsoft account.
Students who are wishing to stay in in-person learning won’t have to complete the form.
Students wishing to stay in distance learning will need to complete the form.

