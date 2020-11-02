Shirley Kate Ashley, age 79 passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. Shirley was an LPN at Methodist Medical Center for many years and was born September 4, 1941 in Swan Lake, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ashley and parents, J.W. and Sarah Bays.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Her graveside will follow at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related