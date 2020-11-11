Send-off for ASAP’s Strutner one week from today

We would like to remind you that there will be a drive-thru send-off for ASAP Executive Director Stephanie Strutner, who is retiring later this month, one week from today.

The send-off for Strutner, who has helmed ASAP for the past 10 years, will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at Anderson County High School. Her final day on the job will be the following Wednesday, November 25th.

ASAP’s Board of Directors and staff want to remind you that masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. They also ask that all attendees remain in their vehicle during this drive-thru event.

If you cannot attend in person, but would like to connect via Zoom, get in touch with Alicia Price by email at [email protected], and she will walk you through setting up those virtual accommodations.

Community members are also being encouraged to send short videos to [email protected] by November 12th highlighting their favorite memories of Stephanie Strutner.