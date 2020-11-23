Second Baptist offers Thanksgiving meals

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 5 Views

This Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), from 11 to 11:30 am anyone who needs one can pick-up a Thanksgiving meal at 2nd Baptist Church in Clinton.

It will be a drive-thru event and will be first-come, first-served.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

