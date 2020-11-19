SCHM, 5K this Saturday

The Secret City Half Marathon and 5K will be held live and in-person in Oak Ridge this Saturday, and city officials and race organizers want drivers to be aware that there will be some lane closures on city streets.

Registrations for the 5K are full, and there are fewer than 30 registrations left for the in-person half marathon, according to race officials, who also say that there there is no limit for registrations for the virtual race.

Time trial-style starts will be utilized to help ensure social distancing among the runners, after a temperature check for participants.

More than 750 runners and walkers are expected to race, and the lane closures on city streets are to accommodate the competitors.

Visit the Secret City Half Marathon website at www.SecretCityHalfMarathon.com for a map of routes for both races.

Volunteers will begin placing cones along the course at 6 am,with the races set to begin at 9 am. Oak Ridge Police officers and Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies will be directing and stopping traffic for runners as needed, but no roads will be closed due to the race traffic. That said, motorists should expect minor delays, especially on Melton Lake Drive and Emory Valley Road.

The half marathon and 5K both start and finish at the Melton Lake Peninsula. The half marathon route (13.1 miles) is as follows:

South from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Drive, turning right onto Union Valley Road, then right onto Illinois Avenue.

Illinois Avenue, merging right onto Lafayette Drive, then right onto Emory Valley Road.

Emory Valley Road, turning right onto Briarcliff Avenue, then left onto South Columbia Avenue.

South Columbia, turning left back onto Emory Valley Road, then right onto Briarcliff Avenue.

Briarcliff Avenue, merging right onto Laboratory Road, then merging right onto the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Oak Ridge Turnpike, turning right onto Fairbanks Road, then left onto Warehouse Road.

Warehouse Road, turning right onto Melton Lake Drive, then left back into the Melton Lake peninsula.

The 5K route (3.1 miles) is as follows:

North from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Drive, turning right onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Immediate right into Elza Gate Park, then back down Melton Lake Dr. greenway.

Online registration and race information for both races can be found by visiting the race website at www.SecretCityHalfMarathon.com.