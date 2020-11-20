RSCC part of 22nd annual Food Drive Challenge

(RSCC press release) It’s a friendly competition between Tennessee’s 40 community and technical colleges for a worthy cause, and the winner gets bragging rights.

The Tennessee Board of Regents’ 22nd annual Food Drive Challenge is underway and Roane State is participating remotely via a monetary giving program.

In this most unusual pandemic year, “donating money allows people to contribute in a safe and meaningful way,” said Dr. Lisa Steffensen, Roane State’s dean of students.

Already, more than 1,282,300 units of food have been contributed to the statewide effort, according to TBR records. Each donated dollar counts as two units of food.

To participate locally, visit www.roanestate.edu/donate and indicate the donation is for the Roane State Food Pantry. This year’s competition runs until Tuesday, December 8.

“These funds will help us support students through the holidays and beyond, because we all know food insecurity doesn’t end with the ringing in of a new year,” Steffensen said. “We’re so grateful for the generosity of the Roane State community.”

She said donations to the Roane State Food Pantry are appreciated year round. Additionally, Roane State is planning a “Food Pantry On-the-Go” event for Campbell County students on December 2. This will be the college’s second mobile food pantry event as part of an effort to bring food and other supplies to students in a more convenient way during the pandemic. All items are free and available to students from any campus. For more information on this resource and the upcoming food pantry on-the-go event, visit www.roanestate.edu/foodpantry.