RSCC: Deadline today (Monday) to sign up for virtual help session

(RSCC press release) Roane State will host a virtual help session on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, to connect with students who are facing significant challenges to successful completion of the fall semester.

The session will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Eastern Time via Zoom and will include Roane State success coaches, financial aid staff and others to address a variety of issues that students may be facing.

“COVID-19 has forced schools around the country to move classes online, implement stringent safety protocols and reduce the number of people on campuses,” explained Dr. Jamie Stringer, Roane State’s Vice President of Student Services and Innovation. “We know some students are struggling in this adapted learning environment. We want them to know that help is available.”

Student Services staff hope to reach out to any student who has stopped attending a class or who is considering dropping out completely. Those at risk of failing a course or losing financial aid are also advised to attend.

“Whatever challenge students are facing right now, we just ask that they do not give up,” said Kat Baker, Roane State Director of Student Success. “Please reach out to us so we can help make a plan to get you back on track.”

Students interested in participating in the virtual help session can schedule a time for one-on-one assistance by visiting www.roanestate.edu/RSCChelpsession. The deadline to reserve a spot is the end of the day on Monday, November 16.

Questions can be directed to the Roane State One Stop by emailing [email protected].

