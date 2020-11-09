Rocky Top, Oliver Springs announce parade plans

Jim Harris

While the traditional Christmas Parades in Clinton and LaFollette have been cancelled for 2020 due to the pandemic, at least three towns nearby will celebrate the holiday season with parades.

The city of Rocky Top and the Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce will present the town’s annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 4th at 7 pm.

This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas,” and all participants are encouraged to decorate their floats in accordance with that theme, and all parade watchers and participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Registration starts at 5 pm on December 4th, and everyone must be registered by 6:45 pm.

You can find out more by calling 865-426-9595 or visiting www.rockytoptnchamber.com.

The following night—Saturday, December 5th—the Town of Oliver Springs will hold its “Country Christmas Parade,” beginning at 6 pm at Arrowhead Park and following its traditional route. If you would like to be part of the Oliver Springs Christmas Parade, stop in at City Hall, or email [email protected].

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce announced late last month that its annual Christmas Parade will be held this year, but with a twist. This year’s offering will be a “reverse” parade. The event will be held on Saturday, December 12 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The theme of this year’s “reverse” parade is “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

A “reverse” parade is a parade where the floats are stationary and spectators drive the parade route. The night of the parade, floats will line the northbound lanes of Lafayette Drive (heading towards Oak Ridge Turnpike) and spectators will drive down the southbound lanes (heading towards Illinois Avenue) to enjoy the festivities from the safety and comfort of their own cars. The decision to move to a “reverse” parade was made in consultation with Chamber staff and leaders from the City of Oak Ridge because of COVID-19 concerns.

