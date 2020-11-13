Robert E. McMillan, age 56

Robert E. McMillan, age 56, passed away peacefully at his home on November 12, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Robert battled Metastatic Breast Cancer for 3 ½ years. Robert was born on June 13, 1964 and lived In the Knoxville area his entire life.

He is survived by his wife Sandra McMillan of Clinton, TN; brothers Frank McMillan (wife Betty), Wayne McMillan and Kenneth McMillan; sister Jo Ann Weaver (husband Fred), along with Sandra’s family, who Robert felt very close to. Monroe and Lillian Wynn, Jerry (Bucky) and Mary Carver, along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence E McMillan, Mother Mary Anderson McMillan, brother, Doyle McMillan, sister, Margaret Kula and Nephew Mike McMillan.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice who took excellent care of Robert during his time with them.

Arrangements are pending at this time. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

