Robert E. McMillan, age 56, passed away peacefully at his home on November 12, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Robert battled Metastatic Breast Cancer for 3 ½ years. Robert was born on June 13, 1964 and lived In the Knoxville area his entire life.

He is survived by his wife Sandra McMillan of Clinton, TN; brothers Frank McMillan (wife Betty), Wayne McMillan and Kenneth McMillan; sister Jo Ann Weaver (husband Fred), along with Sandra’s family, who Robert felt very close to. Monroe and Lillian Wynn, Jerry (Bucky) and Mary Carver, along with several nieces and nephews,

He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence E McMillan, Mother Mary Anderson McMillan, brother, Doyle McMillan, sister, Margaret Kula and Nephew Mike McMillan.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice who took excellent care of Robert during his time with them.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Friday, November 20,2020 at North Knoxville Baptist Church (217 West Oldham Avenue Knoxville TN). Services will immediately follow. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the following organizations

BM1TMBCC

4222 W. 69th Terrace

Prairie Village KS 66208

or

Breast Connect

1400 Kenesaw Ave Apt 31G

Knoxville, TN 37919

