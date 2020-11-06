Roane State winter term to resume

(RSCC press release) It’s back by popular demand, and this time with more courses. It’s the one-month long winter term at Roane State Community College, featuring 28 accelerated online classes.

Registration begins Monday, November 9, at www.roanestate.edu/winter. The term runs from December 14, 2020, through January 15, 2021. The last day to register is December 5. There will be two days off for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Winter Term ends the week before Spring Semester classes begin on January 19, 2021. The term can be an opportunity for students to boost grade point averages, finish college faster or lighten future course loads.

Last year, the inaugural winter term was described as a way to “succeed ahead of schedule.”

The upcoming 2020-2021 winter term includes classes in art, biology, business, chemistry, communication, English, history, math, music, sociology, Spanish, wellness, and more.

The term is considered part of either fall or spring semester. Students can select which semester’s GPA the term can count toward.

For most students, winter term is best considered part of the Spring 2021 semester. That option is more likely to have financial aid eligibility, officials said. Picking the fall semester is helpful for those wanting to increase their GPA.

Current Roane State students can contact their success coach or faculty advisor to get started.

Contact the One Stop site at [email protected] for all non-academic advising questions. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu/winter.