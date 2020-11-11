Roane State sponsors one-day virtual showing of Oak Ridge Playhouse production ‘Alabama Story’

(RSCC press release) As part of its ongoing conversations about racial and social justice, equity, and inclusion, on Tuesday, November 17, Roane State Community College is sponsoring a free streaming performance of the play Alabama Story. The showing will be followed later in the week by an Equity Evening discussion among students, college employees and special guests.

Alabama Story is a play about the early flowering of the Civil Rights movement and was produced and filmed under COVID-19 restrictions by the Oak Ridge Playhouse. Although live performances in the theatre were not possible, Reggie Law, Executive Artistic Director of the Playhouse, said the goal was to make the experience as close as possible to watching from a Playhouse seat.

“Virtual productions are now the reality in theatre, at least for the foreseeable future,” Law is quoted as saying. “It’s also a beautiful, thoughtful and touching work that examines and sheds light on matters of censorship and race relations,” Law said of Alabama Story.

The play is the true story of a state librarian persecuted by politicians for protecting a children’s picture book published in 1958 in which a black rabbit marries a white rabbit.

Karen Brunner, Roane State’s Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, Planning and Student Success Initiatives, had one of the starring roles. She portrayed Emily Wheelock Reed, director of the Alabama Public Library System who defended the children’s book titled “The Rabbits’ Wedding.”

“During this time when systemic injustice and racism have become an important part of a national conversation, the opportunity to experience the Alabama Story provides not only historical perspective but also a compelling view of the human side of the story,” Brunner explained.

Over the summer, Roane State began holding Equity Evening discussions in response to the ongoing national dialogue surrounding systemic racism. College leadership described Equity Evenings as a way to have open, respectful conversations about equity and justice in a safe, virtual space. The goal of the sessions is to identify ways Roane State can support every member of its community to work, learn, grow and succeed.

Following the one-day showing of the play, there will be an Equity Evening discussion via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 19. Students, faculty, staff and other members of the campus community are invited to join the conversation to share their thoughts about the play. Links to watch the performance and join the discussion are available on the college website at www.roanestate.edu/equity.