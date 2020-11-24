Roane schools closed Wednesday, virtual next week

Roane County school leaders announced Monday that due to what they called “extenuating circumstances” involving the virus, all Roane County schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 25th. This means that there will be no distance learning tomorrow, nor will students be required to log Students, staff, and Central Office personnel will not report on Wednesday, either, according to an announcement on the school system’s website.

Instruction will resume on Monday, November 30th, but all next week, all Roane County students will be conducting distance learning, and all athletics and other extracurricular activities will be paused November 30th through Friday, December 4th.

In person instruction will resume on Monday, December 7th barring any unforeseen circumstances between now and then.