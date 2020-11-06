Roadwork notices for Anderson, Campbell

TDOT has issued its weekly list of road projects in East Tennessee. Below, you will find all of the notices for Anderson and Campbell Counties.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 118 and 122: On Sunday, November 8, 2020 through Thursday, November 12, 2020, motorists should be alert for possibly mobile lane closures nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning through this area as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North Exit Ramp at SR 61 (Exit 122): Motorists should be alert for lane shifts, workers present and use extreme caution through this ramp widening project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 127: On Thursday, November 5, 2020, motorists should be alert for a temporary lane closure between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 through 6 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, I-75 South will be reduced to one lane through this area as crews perform bridge joint repairs. This closure will remain in place around the clock while repairs are taking place. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 129: On Monday, November 9, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform bridge related maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 129: On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform bridge related maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR 61 East is reduced to one lane through this bridge repair project. Motorists should

be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 between SR 71 and the Union County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 71 between SR 61 and Norris Dam: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures with flagging operations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 170 between SR 62 and the Knox County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 Bridge over Clinch River between SR 61 and Carden Farm Drive: SR 9 northbound is reduced to one lane approaching the bridge as crews continue work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this bridge construction project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 at SR 170: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, possible lane closures, and use extreme caution through this intersection construction project.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 143: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.