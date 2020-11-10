Rhonda Maples, 67, of Harriman

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 45 Views

Rhonda Maples age 67 a resident of Harriman went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Rhonda was born January 2, 1953 in Jellico, TN.  She was a member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston.  Rhonda enjoyed baking, especially during the holidays, crocheting, reading, and she loved going to church with her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Wilson; by mother, Nora Thomas; by step-father, Fred Thomas; by brothers:  Joe (Red) Wilson, James Russell Wilson, Larry Ray Wilson, and Freddy Thomas; by sisters:  Wilma Jean Behymer and Glenna Linville.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronnie Maples; by children:  Scott Maples and wife, Donna of Corpus Christi, TX, Tammy McKee and husband, Curtis of Harriman and Michayla Maples of Harriman; by grandchildren:, Quinton Maples and wife Haley and Katelyn Maples, Breanna Roberts and Faith McKee; by great-grandchildren:  Aiden, Arlo, and Zander; by sisters:  Patricia Stringfield, Marlene Brock and husband Terry,  Darlene Dyer and husband, Jerry; by a brother, Richard Thomas; by sisters-in-law:  Sharon Wilson, Penny Wilson, Louise Wilson, and Linda Maples and by nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, November 12, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  The service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. B.B. Ratledge, and Rev. Dennis Johnson officiating.  Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Dogwood Cemetery in Kingston.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Maples family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Nancy Jo Jeter, age 73, of Kingston

Nancy Jo Jeter, age 73, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Methodist Medical …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.