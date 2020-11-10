Rhonda Maples, 67, of Harriman

Rhonda Maples age 67 a resident of Harriman went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Rhonda was born January 2, 1953 in Jellico, TN. She was a member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston. Rhonda enjoyed baking, especially during the holidays, crocheting, reading, and she loved going to church with her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Wilson; by mother, Nora Thomas; by step-father, Fred Thomas; by brothers: Joe (Red) Wilson, James Russell Wilson, Larry Ray Wilson, and Freddy Thomas; by sisters: Wilma Jean Behymer and Glenna Linville.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronnie Maples; by children: Scott Maples and wife, Donna of Corpus Christi, TX, Tammy McKee and husband, Curtis of Harriman and Michayla Maples of Harriman; by grandchildren:, Quinton Maples and wife Haley and Katelyn Maples, Breanna Roberts and Faith McKee; by great-grandchildren: Aiden, Arlo, and Zander; by sisters: Patricia Stringfield, Marlene Brock and husband Terry, Darlene Dyer and husband, Jerry; by a brother, Richard Thomas; by sisters-in-law: Sharon Wilson, Penny Wilson, Louise Wilson, and Linda Maples and by nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, November 12, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. B.B. Ratledge, and Rev. Dennis Johnson officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Dogwood Cemetery in Kingston. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Maples family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.