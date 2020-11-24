Reva June Duncan, age 90 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1930 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Preston & Maude Duncan. She was the wife of Ernest Duncan for 52 years and the mother of Ann, all of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her son, Lynn Duncan & wife Linda; daughter, Sally Shultz and husband Mike; one grandson; two great granddaughters and one sister. She is also survived by special cousin Kay Huffman of Nebraska and also survived by her nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and also a member of the Eastern Star for several years.

At her request, no funeral service will be held. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Norris Memorial Garden with Rev. Rick Miller officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com