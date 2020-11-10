Reminder: Toy drives in Oak Ridge, Clinton

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 65 Views

The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department are taking donations for the non-profit Toys for Tots Foundation this holiday season. All donated toys will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need this December.

Residents interested in donating to the program can drop off toys in the designated bins around town from Nov. 1 until Saturday, Dec. 5. We ask that all toy donations be new and unwrapped. Donations should also be appropriate for a child that falls into the newborn, infant/toddler, youth, or teen (up to 14) age range.

Donation bins will be set up in the following locations in Oak Ridge:

  • Police and Main lobbies at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building, 200 S. Tulane Avenue
  • T.J. Maxx, 367 S. Illinois Avenue

Oak Ridge Police will also host a collection event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., near the entrance of T.J. Maxx.

Monetary donations will not be accepted at the collection event but can be made directly to the Toys for Tots organization online at https://knoxville-tn.toysfortots.org/.

Anderson and Roane County families are able to request toys through the program until Friday, Nov. 20. The Toys for Tots registration form is available online.

Additional questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399.

The City of Clinton has teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) and Tommy’s Motorsports to sponsor a holiday toy drive.

Donation boxes are set up at Clinton City Hall and at the Community Center.

You can help out by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at either location through December 1st.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lee announces Dunn to join Education Department

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced that former House Speaker Pro Tem Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.