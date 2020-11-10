Reminder: Toy drives in Oak Ridge, Clinton

The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department are taking donations for the non-profit Toys for Tots Foundation this holiday season. All donated toys will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need this December.

Residents interested in donating to the program can drop off toys in the designated bins around town from Nov. 1 until Saturday, Dec. 5. We ask that all toy donations be new and unwrapped. Donations should also be appropriate for a child that falls into the newborn, infant/toddler, youth, or teen (up to 14) age range.

Donation bins will be set up in the following locations in Oak Ridge:

Police and Main lobbies at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building, 200 S. Tulane Avenue

T.J. Maxx, 367 S. Illinois Avenue

Oak Ridge Police will also host a collection event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., near the entrance of T.J. Maxx.

Monetary donations will not be accepted at the collection event but can be made directly to the Toys for Tots organization online at https://knoxville-tn.toysfortots.org/.

Anderson and Roane County families are able to request toys through the program until Friday, Nov. 20. The Toys for Tots registration form is available online.

Additional questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399.

The City of Clinton has teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) and Tommy’s Motorsports to sponsor a holiday toy drive.

Donation boxes are set up at Clinton City Hall and at the Community Center.

You can help out by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at either location through December 1st.