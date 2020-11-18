Reminder: Drive-thru Strutner send-off at ACHS

ASAP of Anderson Executive Director Stephanie Strutner will be retiring on November 25th after a decade of service.

The ASAP of Anderson staff and Board of Directors remind you that the community is invited to a drive-thru farewell taking place today (Wednesday, November 18th) from 3:30-5:30 pm at Anderson County High School to celebrate her tenure in the Anderson County community.

Masks and social distancing standards will be required. ASAP politely requests all community members remain inside their vehicle during this drive-thru event.