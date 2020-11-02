Peggy Tarwater, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born May 16, 1932 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Cecil and Rose Bridges. Throughout her life she loved cooking especially for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Tarwater; great grandson, Jacob Stewart; brother, Jack Bridges; sister, Martha Foust.

She is survived by son, Lynn Tarwater of Clinton; granddaughter, Amy Martin & husband Les of Jacksboro and Sellest Chesney of Clinton; great grandchildren, Isaac Martin and Solomon Chesney; sisters, Ruth Glandon of Clinton and Faye Conner of Knoxville; brother, David Bridges & wife Theo of Sevierville; brother-in-law, Jim Tarwater & wife Kay of Dandridge; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank caregiver, Connie Berry for the loving care given to Peggy.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related