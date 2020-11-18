Peggy Joyce Lane, age 83, of Clinton

Peggy Joyce Lane, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on November 16, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1937 in Knoxville, TN to the late Elijah and Margaret Henderson Davis. Peggy was a graduate of Norris High School and a member of First Baptist Church of Norris. She loved her family and her cats. Peggy worked at Norris Dam State Park and C&D Printing for many years. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by, sisters, Wilma Jean Daugherty and husband RL, Iva Dean Fraker and husband Kyle; brother, Buddy Davis.

Survived by:
 Loving husband of 64 years………Harold Gene Lane of Clinton
Children……….David Lane wife Pam of Clinton
                        Alan Lane wife Dorothy of Memphis, TN
                        Genese Shropshire husband Sid of Watkinsville, GA
                        Charlie Lane and wife Donna of Clinton
                        Chris Lane of Clinton
9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC in Oak Ridge for their love and care over the last 3 ½ years.

The family will have a private graveside service at Norris Memorial Garden with Phillip Lollar officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902
