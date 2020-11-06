Pamela Long Howell Vasquez of Athens, TN and formerly of Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020 after a long battle of the Covid-19 virus. Pam had just recently retired from ORNL in December of 2017, after giving 43 years of service to them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd “Junior” and Mildred Foust Long, of Clinton, her brother-in-law Ralph Jackson, of Clinton, and her Uncle Eugene Long, of Etowah, TN. She is survived by her siblings and spouses: Randy and Diane Long of Clinton, Joan and Pastor Wayne Phillips of Rocky Top, Carolyn Sue and Vance Harness of Laurel Grove. Two nephews/niece-in-laws: Nathan and Jessica Jackson with great niece, Molly Ann, of Heiskell, Cole and Jenifer Jackson of Maryland. Her two special cousins from Athens: Candy Wilson and Carol Barker both of Athens. She also had special friends that were like her family Vasquez family: Eduardo and Esther Vasquez, and their children that Pam called her grandchildren: Miguel Orvalle, Eduardo Jr., Erick, Amanda Vasquez, and Monica Meghji, and special friend Onesimo Vasquez. Pam also leaves behind a HOST of friends that she loved dearly, especially her Clinton High School Class of 71, her Hiwassee College Class of 73 and friends she encountered at Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the Medical Team that gave Pam special care during her Covid battle at the University of Tennessee Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with a Celebration of Life Service promptly at 2:00pm at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. This service will also be live-streamed through Facebook on Joan Phillips’ page beginning at 1:45pm. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and honor social distancing. The family will have a private graveside service following her service.

Pam requested that in lieu of flowers to make donations to the Children’s Ministry at Main Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 405, Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.