OR Schools all virtual Nov. 23 & 24

The Oak Ridge School system has announced that officials have made the decision to designate next Monday and Tuesday (November 23 and 24) as virtual instruction days for K-12 students.

Teachers will be required to provide instruction from their classroom to their students who will be learning remotely from home.

Building principals will soon share additional details about what these two days will look like for students. In an announcment posted on its website, the school system reminds parents that elementary school students now have devices, and view this as an “opportunity to participate in true virtual learning.”

Students will resume their current schedules on Monday, November 30th, following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The announcement also states that Food Services will be offering drive thru meals at the front entrance of Robertsville Middle School Monday through Wednesday, the 23rd through the 25th, from 11 am to 12:15 pm. They will be giving out both a Breakfast and a Lunch during those hours. Meals can be picked up for anyone 18 and under.

Preschool students will continue with their current schedule and will meet in person on November 23rd and 24th, according to the announcement.