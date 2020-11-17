OR Council workshop to be held in-person, virtually

The City of Oak Ridge’s City Council Work Session set for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. will be conducted with some Councilmembers and staff participating electronically through video and audio conferencing, and some participating in person.

The hybrid meeting will be held in accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order Nos. 16, 34, 51 and 60 regarding limiting public gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means.

The work session will be streamed live on the city’s website at the time of the meeting at oakridgetn.gov/councilstreaming.aspx; it will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting ending.

Meeting electronically and limiting public access to the meeting is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19. For those who choose to attend in person, CDC guidelines will be followed, including temperature checks, the wearing of masks and social distancing.

To view the meeting agenda, visit the city’s website by clicking here.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.