OR calls ‘Halloween Hollow” both safe and spooky

COVID-19 did not get in the way of this year’s Halloween Hollow. While the event was different than previous years, it was safe and spooky for all.

More than 700 cars traveled through the various scenes and every registered vehicle had the chance to vote on their favorite display.

Voting concluded on Monday, Nov. 2 and the results are in: General Government’s Thriller was Oak Ridge’s favorite display this year.

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department would like to thank those who attended this year’s event for following all of the COVID-19 safety protocols in place as well as the local groups and city staff who turned the area around the Civic Center into a Halloween Hollow.

“We really couldn’t have asked for a better night. Everyone followed the rules, stayed in line, and enjoyed this great event yet again,” Recreation and Parks Manager Matt Reedy said. “We didn’t know so many people would be interested in the drive-through event but by asking people to register their vehicles in advance, we were able to anticipate how many to expect and how to adjust from there.”

The Oak Ridge Police Department was on scene to direct traffic and keep the line flowing.

“We’re already looking forward to next year’s event. Hopefully, we won’t have to worry about COVID but if we do, we’ll be ready to make improvements based off how this year went,” Reedy said.

To view pictures and videos from the event, visit the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page.