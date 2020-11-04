OR Boy Scout holding flag disposal ceremony

Keiran Olewnik, of Oak Ridge’s Boy Scout Troop 45, will hold an American Flag retirement ceremony on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Olewnik is conducting this ceremony as his Eagle Scout project. He has collected over 60 flags to be properly retired. The ceremony will include a presentation on the proper folding and process of retiring a flag and will then proceed with the burning of the collected retired flags.

It will be conducted in the back parking lot of Central Baptist Church, located at 130 Providence Road, promptly at 4:00 PM. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit www.orcbc.org