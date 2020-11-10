OR announces changes to City Council web info

(Oak Ridge press release) Oak Ridge City Council agendas and packets are posted in a new location on the City’s website and have a slightly different look.

Those interested in viewing this month’s agenda and future agendas will find a new link at the top of the current page where agendas had previously been posted. Those interested in viewing an agenda can visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov, select the tab at the top titled ‘Government’ and click ‘City Council Agendas’. This will open the page where previous agendas are and there is now a new link at the top of the page directing visitors to the new agenda page: http://www.oakridgetn.gov/granicusadgenda.aspx

On the new page, meetings are arranged by date, with the most recent at the top of the list. You can click ‘Video’ to listen to and watch the meeting or click ‘Agenda’ or ‘Minutes’ to see just the documents. You can also search the archives by typing keywords into the search box.

On the new agendas, you’ll notice some items have blue text. The blue text in the agendas means the item can be clicked on and more information is available, whether it be minutes to a previous meeting, a new proclamation, or a new ordinance or changes to a current one.

Starting in 2021, all agendas, agenda packets and videos can be found at the same link above.