Oliver Springs at Coalfield on BBB

(BBB-TV, Brad Jones) LIVE this Friday – THE SHOWDOWN! Oliver Springs at Coalfield, meeting for the very first time in the 3rd Round (Quarterfinals) of the TSSAA State Playoffs. The winner will move on to the Final 4 (Semi-finals) while the loser will end a fantastic season that saw both teams defeat Greenback.

This game will be streamed on the BBB Communications Facebook page, On Twitter (@BradJonesBBBTV), YouTube (BBB Communications), and on our website, www.BBBTV12.com. You can also use the BoxCast Channel on your Roku, FireTV Stick, or AppleTV and watch the game on TV.

Due to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) regulations, I am not allowed to broadcast this game on Channel 12 though. You will only be able to watch it at the beforementioned locations.

We want to thank DMS Properties, Coalfield Alumni, State Farm Insurance – Vanessa Brown Agency, Brown Appraisal Services, Inc., Volunteer Lawn Care, LLC. These are the folks that wanted the community an opportunity to view this game as they will pay the TSSAA Streaming Fee for us.

Our Audio will be from WECO Radio, along with our live video from Rochelle Field in Coalfield, starting at 6:45pm. We hope you will join us here, if not at the game, and we hope you thank those people responsible for this Internet Broadcast.

