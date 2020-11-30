Oak Ridge punches ticket to Blue Cross Bowl

The Oak Ridge Wildcats will play for a state football championship after knocking off South-Doyle, 14-0, Friday night at venerable Blankenship Field.

The Wildcats improved to 11-3 on the season with their ninth straight win after a 2-3 start to the season, and advanced to their first state title game since 2005. Oak Ridge has not won a state football championship since 1991. They will play 13-1 Summit, which advanced with a 35-21 win at Henry County, on Friday night at 8:00 EST in Cookeville.

Elsewhere, in Class 1A, South Pittsburg shut out Coalfield, 42-0, ending the Yellow Jackets’ season at 12-1. South Pittsburg faces Fayetteville for the 1A crown on Friday.

In Class 3A, Alcoa will shoot for a 19th state championship and its sixth in a row after they dismantled Red Bank, 42-7, in a semifinal game. Alcoa faces off against 11-1 Milan on Fridy at Tennessee Tech.

In Class 6A, Oakland jumped all over Maryville early and never looked back, as they ousted the Rebels from the postseason, 49-7. Unbeaten Oakland will face Brentwood for the title on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton and Haywood will play for the title Saturday, while unbeaten Meigs County goes for a 2A title against also-unbeaten Peabody.