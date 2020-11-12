Oak Ridge announces leaf pick-up to begin Nov. 30

The annual city-wide leaf pick-up program begins Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and is coordinated by Waste Connections of Tennessee. Collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as possible. Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions, resident participation, and the amount of leaves needed to be picked up.

The following guidelines will help make the leaf pick-up process easier for Waste Connections crews and homeowners:

Residents should place their leaves near, but not beyond the curb. Leaves must not be placed on the sidewalk or in the street, parking spaces, or drainage ditches due to posing a pedestrian or traffic hazard and possibly clogging the storm drains. Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense.

due to posing a pedestrian or traffic hazard and possibly clogging the storm drains. Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense. Leaves must be free of tree branches and twigs as these can cause the leaf vacuums to clog, therefore, delaying the pickup schedule. Because of their impact on production, leaf piles found to contain these items will not be picked up .

. All leaves must be placed outside fenced areas. If there is no other location on your property to rake your leaves, rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may also be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb during the scheduled program.

fenced areas. If there is no other location on your property to rake your leaves, rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may also be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb during the scheduled program. Only leaves will be collected during this program. Citizens are reminded that the city-wide household trash and brush pick-ups are scheduled in April and May only.

At the completion of the day, a final drive through of each daily specified route will be done to verify and ensure that all leaves are collected during that time. Please be advised that delays may occur due to unforeseen weather conditions and level of resident participation. We appreciate resident patience should your leaves not be picked up on your specified day. Streets will be swept approximately two weeks after leaves are picked up in each designated area.

For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

Week 1

November 30 – December 4

Monday, Nov. 30 Rolling Hills, Burnham Woods Subdivision, Scarboro neighborhood

Tuesday, Dec. 1 Manhattan Avenue from Rutgers Avenue to Manchester Road; S. Purdue Avenue and side streets; Northwestern Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to S. Purdue Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 2 W. Gettysburg Avenue; Manhattan Avenue from Manchester Road to N. Purdue Avenue; Northwestern Avenue from Manchester Road to N. Purdue Avenue; N. Purdue Avenue and side streets

Thursday, Dec. 3 Hendrix Creek Subdivision; Crossroads Subdivision

Friday, Dec. 4 Catch-up day

Week 2

December 7 – 11

Monday, Dec. 7 Briarcliff Subdivision; Eastridge Drive; English Court; Esquire Court

Tuesday, Dec. 8 Emory Valley Road west of Caldwell Drive; Emory Heights

Wednesday, Dec. 9 Emory Valley Road east of Caldwell Drive

Thursday, Dec. 10 Marywater Lane; Pallisades; Rivers Run Subdivision; Park Meade Drive; Center Park Lane; Baypath Drive; Stonebridge

Friday, Dec. 11 Catch-up day

Week 3

December 14 – 18

Monday, Dec. 14 Arkansas Avenue and side streets; Athens Road and side streets; E. Arrowwood Road; W. Arrowwood Road; Audubon Road; Amherst Lane; Andover Circle; Arizona Road; Alhambra Road; Albany Road

Tuesday, Dec. 15 East Drive and side streets from Reel Heights Subdivision to Athens Road

Wednesday, Dec. 16 East Drive and side streets from Outer Drive to Endicott Lane; Reel Heights Subdivision

Thursday, Dec. 17 Outer Drive from Delaware Avenue to California Avenue and side streets; California Avenue and side streets

Friday, Dec. 18 Catch-up day

Week 4

December 21 – 25

Monday, Dec. 21 Outer Drive from Florida Avenue to Delaware Avenue; Delaware Avenue and side streets

Tuesday, Dec. 22 Florida Avenue and side streets; Tyson Road; Tucker Road; Turner Road; E. Tennessee Avenue from Georgia Avenue to California Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 23 Kentucky Avenue and side streets; Georgia Avenue and side streets

Thursday, Dec. 24 Orchard Circle; Orchard Lane; Orkney Road; Michigan Avenue and side streets; Tennessee Avenue from New York Avenue to Georgia Avenue

Friday, Dec. 25 Happy Holidays!

Week 5

December 28 – January 1

Monday, Dec. 28 Utah Avenue and side streets; New York Avenue and side streets; Outer Drive from New York Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 29 Pennsylvania Avenue from Providence Road to Outer Drive; Outer Drive from Pennsylvania Avenue to New York Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 30 Vermont Avenue and side streets; N. Tulane Avenue; Pennsylvania Avenue from New York Avenue to Providence Road

Thursday, Dec. 31 W. Outer Drive and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue

Friday, Jan. 1 Catch-up day

Week 6

January 4 – 8

Monday, Jan. 4 Robertsville Road from Oak Ridge Turnpike to N. Illinois Avenue; Ivanhoe Lane; Iris Circle; Highland Avenue and side streets; Hillside Road and side streets

Tuesday, Jan. 5 N. Illinois Avenue; Iona Circle; Independence Lane; Iriquois Road and side streets; Indian Lane; Indian Place

Wednesday, Jan. 6 Robertsville Road from Louisiana Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue; Lasalle Road; Jefferson Avenue; Johnson Road; W. Outer Drive and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 7 Louisiana Avenue and side streets; Lawton Road; Lancaster Road; Latimer Road; N. Jefferson Circle

Friday, Jan. 8 Catch-up day

Week 7

January 11 – 15

Monday, Jan. 11 W. Outer Drive from Morningside Drive to Louisiana Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 12 Montclair Road and side streets; Morningside Drive and side streets

Wednesday, Jan. 13 W. Outer Drive from Montana Avenue to Morningside Drive

Thursday, Jan. 14 Montana Drive and side streets; Robertsville Road from E. Melbourne Road to Louisiana Avenue; Wiltshire Estates

Friday, Jan. 15 Catch-up day

Week 8

January 18 – 22

Monday, Jan. 18 W. Outer Drive from Montana Avenue to Nebraska Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 19 Netherlands Road and side streets; Newport Drive and side streets; New Bedford Lane; Nantucket Way

Wednesday, Jan. 20 Nebraska Avenue and side streets; Jackson Crossing; Normandy Drive; Newridge Drive; Newell Lane; Norway Lane

Thursday, Jan. 21 W. Outer Drive and side streets from Nebraska Avenue to the end

Friday, Jan. 22 Catch-up day

Week 9

January 25 – 29

Monday, Jan. 25 Whippoorwill Drive and side streets; E. Southwood Drive; W. Southwood Drive; Sweetgum Drive; Grandcove Lane and side streets; The Preserve at Clinch River

Tuesday, Jan. 26 Oklahoma Avenue and side streets; Country Club Estates

Wednesday, Jan. 27 Catch-up day

Thursday, Jan. 28 Catch-up day

Friday, Jan. 29 Catch-up day